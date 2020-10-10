ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 5,300 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ASOS (LON:ASC) received a GBX 5,300 ($69.25) price objective from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASC. UBS Group set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on ASOS and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.48) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.40) price objective on shares of ASOS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,623.18 ($60.41).

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 5,399.03 ($70.55) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,016.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,406.57. ASOS has a twelve month low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,548 ($72.49). The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion and a PE ratio of 101.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

