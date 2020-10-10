Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Receives $6.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATRO shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Astronics in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 285.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATRO opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. Astronics has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $253.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.22.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). Astronics had a negative net margin of 18.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.24 million. Analysts predict that Astronics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

