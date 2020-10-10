Aurora Cannabis Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 53,956 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 220% compared to the typical volume of 16,861 call options.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACB. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $16.00 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.03.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACB. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Think Investments LP acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter worth approximately $7,777,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter worth approximately $880,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

ACB stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.79. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.