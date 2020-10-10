Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Shares of Auryn Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) rose 9.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.24. Approximately 808,346 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 407,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

AUG has been the subject of several research reports. Pi Financial reduced their price target on shares of Auryn Resources from $3.15 to $3.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.80 price target on shares of Auryn Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Auryn Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01).

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Auryn Resources by 90.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,060,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 980,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Auryn Resources by 301.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Auryn Resources during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Auryn Resources during the second quarter valued at about $27,000.

Auryn Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its two flagship properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada; and the Sombrero copper-gold project located in Ayacucho province of Southwestern Peru.

