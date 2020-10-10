AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) EVP Marc G. Cannon Sells 3,744 Shares

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 3,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $232,128.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AutoNation stock opened at $60.56 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $62.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.65.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.04. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in AutoNation by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,360,000 after purchasing an additional 160,213 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,771,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,560,000 after buying an additional 98,414 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in AutoNation by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 30,930 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in AutoNation by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 156,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after buying an additional 89,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

