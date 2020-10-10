Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Upgraded at TheStreet

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avanos Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Shares of Avanos Medical stock opened at $38.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.66, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.02. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $48.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.90 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avanos Medical will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Avanos Medical by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 3.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 9.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 18.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

