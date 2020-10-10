Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) Receives $48.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company.

In other news, COO Rinda Sama sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $587,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,931 shares in the company, valued at $8,159,184.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO John Woock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $434,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,520.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,002 shares of company stock valued at $7,653,144. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $50.95 on Wednesday. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $52.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.57.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 155.91% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. The business’s revenue was up 922.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

