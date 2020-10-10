B.Riley Securit Weighs in on Peabody Energy Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) – Analysts at B.Riley Securit lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Peabody Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 6th. B.Riley Securit analyst L. Pipes now expects that the coal producer will earn ($3.60) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.47). B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.42) EPS.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The coal producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.01). Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.48% and a negative net margin of 55.36%. The firm had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.76 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Peabody Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.85.

Peabody Energy stock opened at $2.04 on Thursday. Peabody Energy has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $199.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 290.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,550,796 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,297 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 643.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,156,637 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,078 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 370.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,202,900 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $30,350,000 after purchasing an additional 947,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,026,998 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 609,236 shares during the period. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,606,836 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 514,255 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

