Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Trading 7% Higher

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD)’s share price traded up 7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.69 and last traded at $3.68. 24,537,303 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 20,790,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bradesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 15.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1,146,373.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after buying an additional 515,868 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,301,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after buying an additional 623,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 310,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 58,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

