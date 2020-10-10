Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR)’s stock price rose 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.47. Approximately 1,098,112 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,354,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

BSBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander Brasil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

Get Banco Santander Brasil alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.21.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Banco Santander Brasil had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander Brasil SA will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0401 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Banco Santander Brasil’s payout ratio is 12.38%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 150.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Brasil Company Profile (NYSE:BSBR)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.