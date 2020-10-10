Bank of Cyprus (LON:BOCH) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Bank of Cyprus Holdings PLC (LON:BOCH)’s share price fell 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.46 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.47 ($0.01). 3,890 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 226,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.48 ($0.01).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73.

About Bank of Cyprus (LON:BOCH)

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, financial, and insurance services to individuals, small and medium sized enterprises, and corporate customers. It offers current, savings, notice, and instant access accounts, as well as fixed term deposits; debit and credit cards; overdraft facilities; car, personal, student, and housing loans; life and general insurance products; and finance, factoring, investment banking, fund management, and private banking services.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Cyprus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Cyprus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.