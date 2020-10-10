Barclays Increases First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Price Target to $62.00

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FAF. TheStreet raised shares of First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

NYSE FAF opened at $52.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.93 and a 200-day moving average of $48.92. First American Financial has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First American Financial will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAF. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in First American Financial by 6.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 9.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in First American Financial by 4.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 254,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after acquiring an additional 10,636 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First American Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in First American Financial by 242.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 44,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 31,571 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

