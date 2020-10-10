Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for St. James's Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of St. James's Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on STJPF. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of St. James's Place in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of St. James's Place in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded St. James's Place from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of St. James's Place in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of St. James's Place in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:STJPF opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.53. St. James's Place has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $16.15.

About St. James's Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

