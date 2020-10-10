Barrington Research Comments on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report issued on Tuesday, October 6th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. Barrington Research currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

RBA opened at C$84.00 on Thursday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of C$37.76 and a 1-year high of C$85.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$77.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$63.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion and a PE ratio of 60.43.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$539.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$505.64 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 83.45%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

