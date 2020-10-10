Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) CFO Robert L. Salomon Sells 35,400 Shares of Stock

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 35,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $496,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,917.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BZH stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 12.99, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average is $9.67. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $17.23.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $533.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.40 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 11.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

