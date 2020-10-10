Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 35.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,360,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,957,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 9.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,760,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,967,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,098,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,005,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,636 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 233.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,443,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $331,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,279 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1,089.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 354,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,720,000 after acquiring an additional 324,298 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.47.

Shares of BDX opened at $237.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.51 and its 200-day moving average is $246.67.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.