BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $3.74 Per Share

BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for BHP Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will earn $3.74 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.76. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. CSFB raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of NYSE:BBL opened at $43.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. BHP Group has a one year low of $23.64 and a one year high of $48.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBL. CWM LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 251.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 668 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1,359.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. 4.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

