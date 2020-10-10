BidaskClub Upgrades Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) to “Strong-Buy”

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $41.46 on Thursday. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -65.81 and a beta of 0.78.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 million. Equities analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Epstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $297,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 56,443 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $1,883,502.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,492,305.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 266,948 shares of company stock worth $8,948,872. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,763,000 after acquiring an additional 31,792 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Veracyte by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 971,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,625,000 after purchasing an additional 200,699 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 7.3% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 178,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 12,185 shares during the period.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

