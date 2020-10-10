BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,955,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,048,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714,710 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 182.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,012,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 21.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,986,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,433,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,325 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in BlackRock by 929.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 646,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $352,017,000 after acquiring an additional 584,108 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 57.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,583,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $861,421,000 after acquiring an additional 577,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.39, for a total value of $1,253,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.16, for a total transaction of $1,740,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,248 shares of company stock valued at $27,405,326 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $645.00 to $665.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.75.

NYSE BLK opened at $611.57 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $614.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $93.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $568.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $532.67.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.