BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Given New $686.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $652.00 to $686.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $645.00 to $665.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $614.75.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $611.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $568.68 and its 200 day moving average is $532.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $93.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $614.30.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.98%.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.16, for a total transaction of $1,740,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,248 shares of company stock worth $27,405,326. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 3.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in BlackRock by 2.7% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in BlackRock by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in BlackRock by 2.4% during the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 870 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

