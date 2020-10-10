BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of TCPC opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.32 million, a PE ratio of -109.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 10.65, a current ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $14.76.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. BlackRock TCP Capital had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.27 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 74.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 13.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 87.7% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 44.8% in the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,314,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,016,000 after purchasing an additional 406,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.