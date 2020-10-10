Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) shares fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.64. 3,129,749 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 3,981,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLNK. BidaskClub raised Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $308.68 million, a PE ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 2.16.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 167.40% and a negative net margin of 265.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blink Charging Co will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth R. Marks purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Blink Charging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing.

