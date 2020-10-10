Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM) Trading Down 1%

Blue Prism Group PLC (LON:PRSM) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,241 ($16.22) and last traded at GBX 1,269.74 ($16.59). 170,941 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 388,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,283 ($16.76).

PRSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blue Prism Group in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blue Prism Group in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of Blue Prism Group in a report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,237.50 ($16.17).

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,388.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,245.14.

Blue Prism Group Company Profile (LON:PRSM)

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; and blue prism digital exchange for downloading disruptive and AI-enabled capabilities.

