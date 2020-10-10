Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Insider Ariel Hurley Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) insider Ariel Hurley sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ariel Hurley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, Ariel Hurley sold 700 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $52,500.00.

BPMC stock opened at $99.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.87. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $100.52.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $8.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 525.44% and a negative return on equity of 70.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BPMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.77.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 4.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

