Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Stock Price Up 8%

Brickell Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:BBI) rose 8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 1,540,817 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,394,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

BBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $29.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.84.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 709.41% and a negative return on equity of 206.93%. The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brickell Biotech Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brickell Biotech stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Brickell Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:BBI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 74,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Brickell Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBI)

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with axillary hyperhidrosis.

