Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.29 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) will report sales of $31.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.28 million and the highest is $31.30 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year sales of $125.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $125.47 million to $125.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $147.15 million, with estimates ranging from $142.80 million to $151.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRMK. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th.

Shares of BRMK stock opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.98. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $12.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 24.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,288,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,903,000 after buying an additional 2,184,552 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the first quarter worth $16,424,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter worth $7,895,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter worth $5,204,000. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.0% during the second quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 509,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 9,787 shares in the last quarter.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

