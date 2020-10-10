Brokerages Anticipate Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) to post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Benefitfocus posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $62.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.73 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Benefitfocus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Benefitfocus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Benefitfocus by 43.4% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,987,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,617,000 after buying an additional 903,693 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,799,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,126,000 after buying an additional 256,115 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its position in Benefitfocus by 123.5% during the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 425,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 234,882 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 56.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 499,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 179,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Benefitfocus by 45.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 453,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 141,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Benefitfocus stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80. Benefitfocus has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $349.71 million, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.50.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

