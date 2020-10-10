Brokerages Anticipate Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) will report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.04. Castle Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $12.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 million. Castle Biosciences had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 11.35%.

CSTL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

CSTL stock opened at $54.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 498.77 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $55.06.

In related news, CFO Frank Stokes sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $1,287,520.00. Also, Director Mara G. Aspinall sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $131,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 533,790 shares of company stock valued at $25,217,734 in the last 90 days. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

