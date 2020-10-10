Brokerages Anticipate Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.06). Cloudflare posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 36.66%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.43 and its 200-day moving average is $32.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion and a PE ratio of -71.31. The company has a quick ratio of 9.38, a current ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $46.37.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $1,810,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $298,023.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,702,130 shares of company stock worth $105,922,962 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venrock Management V LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,128,765,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,213,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795,087 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,729,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,041 shares during the period. Venrock Partners Management V LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,701,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,185,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

