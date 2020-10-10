Brokerages Expect Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Analysts expect Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) to post $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 380%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $5.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.41). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 1,158.25% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.20.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $147.26 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a one year low of $86.20 and a one year high of $148.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.42.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 1,177.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 58,151 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 7.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 42,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

