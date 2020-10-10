Brokerages Expect Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will report $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Werner Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $568.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.70 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WERN. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.69.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $43.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day moving average is $42.16. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 30.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,565,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,273,000 after buying an additional 1,301,513 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,590,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,682,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 21.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,415,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,788,000 after buying an additional 252,295 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $25,173,000. Finally, AJO LP raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 6,998.0% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 691,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,100,000 after purchasing an additional 681,741 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

