Brokerages Set ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) Target Price at $10.63

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.63.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH stock opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 18.10 and a current ratio of 18.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.99. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $15.77.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the second quarter worth $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 1,431.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 17.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 41.01% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

