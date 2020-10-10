Brokerages Set Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) PT at $20.50

Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

CNTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Kempen & Co initiated coverage on Centogene in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Centogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTG opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Centogene has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $28.71. The firm has a market cap of $215.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centogene will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centogene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centogene by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Centogene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Centogene by 637.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centogene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,352,000. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene B.V. operates as a commercial-stage rare disease company worldwide. It focuses on transforming clinical and genetic data into medical solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

