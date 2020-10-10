Brokerages Set Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Target Price at $5.80

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.80.

CCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $0.90 to $1.60 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.20 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 124,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $115,857.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCO. Mason Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 31.4% in the first quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 30,434,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,478,000 after buying an additional 7,266,329 shares during the period. Brigade Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 85.9% during the first quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 14,620,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757,937 shares during the period. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 117.8% during the second quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 5,081,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,050 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 48.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,604,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,858 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter worth $1,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

CCO stock opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.99. Clear Channel Outdoor has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $532.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.10.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $314.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.53 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

