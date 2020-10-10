Brokerages Set Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Target Price at $81.59

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.59.

CNR has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 10.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 15,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 104.4% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 613,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 313,481 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNR opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.07. Cornerstone Building Brands has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

