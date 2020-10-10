Brokerages Set Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) Price Target at $20.17

Shares of Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.17.

HESM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hess Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Hess Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Hess Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Hess Midstream Partners by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after purchasing an additional 129,407 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hess Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Hess Midstream Partners by 190.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 16,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hess Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,018,000. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HESM opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.55. The company has a market cap of $299.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 2.58. Hess Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $25.66.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $269.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.76 million. Research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream Partners will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Hess Midstream Partners Company Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

