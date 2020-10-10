Brokerages Set Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Target Price at $8.70

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.70.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LUNMF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from $11.50 to $10.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from $9.00 to $8.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of LUNMF stock opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 83.72 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.24. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $6.59.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $533.30 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 3.14%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This is a boost from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

