Brokerages Set Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) Target Price at $5.08

Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.08.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MESA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Mesa Air Group stock opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $133.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Mesa Air Group has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $9.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.44.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.20 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Leap Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.