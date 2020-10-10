Brokerages Set Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) PT at C$26.33

Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$26.44.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TOY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Spin Master from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Shares of TSE:TOY opened at C$29.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $925.04 million and a PE ratio of 94.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$9.73 and a twelve month high of C$42.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.33.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.26) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$389.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$339.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spin Master will post 1.0016874 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.