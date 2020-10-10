Brokerages Set TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) PT at $4.67

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TMST shares. BNP Paribas raised TimkenSteel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on TimkenSteel from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised TimkenSteel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in TimkenSteel by 8.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in TimkenSteel by 34.0% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in TimkenSteel by 13.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 16.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TMST opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $175.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.07. TimkenSteel has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.70 million. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. Research analysts forecast that TimkenSteel will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

