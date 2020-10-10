Brokers Offer Predictions for Diageo plc’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:DEO)

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Diageo in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the company will earn $6.53 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.02. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DEO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 6th. AlphaValue raised shares of Diageo to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $141.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $100.52 and a fifty-two week high of $171.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.62. The company has a market capitalization of $90.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $1.3623 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 258.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Diageo by 42.9% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Diageo by 7,500.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

