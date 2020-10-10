Brokers Offer Predictions for Welltower Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Welltower in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 6th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.34 for the year.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WELL. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Welltower from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Desjardins started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Welltower to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Welltower from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Welltower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

WELL stock opened at $56.31 on Thursday. Welltower has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $93.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in Welltower by 2.2% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 10,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 4.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 10.8% during the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 30.8% during the third quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,315,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 168.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,090,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,427,000 after acquiring an additional 684,391 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.