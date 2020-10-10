Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

BVRDF has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

BVRDF stock opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.12. Bureau Veritas has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $28.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.45.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore, Agri-Food & Commodities, Industry, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

