Calima Energy Limited (CE1.AX) (ASX:CE1) Insider Glenn Whiddon Purchases 7,244,014 Shares of Stock

Calima Energy Limited (CE1.AX) (ASX:CE1) insider Glenn Whiddon acquired 7,244,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,708.10 ($36,220.07).

The business’s 50-day moving average is A$0.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Calima Energy Limited (CE1.AX) Company Profile

Calima Energy Limited engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. The company owns 100% drilling and production rights in the Montney Formation covering an area of 63,103 acres in the British Columbia, Canada. It also owns 50% interest in four PSCs, including Daora, Haouza, Mahbes, and Mijek permits, which covers an area of 70,000 square kilometers in the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic; and holds a 40% interest in a production sharing contract covering blocks 35, 36, and 37 offshore the Union of the Comoros in the Indian Ocean.

