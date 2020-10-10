Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)’s share price rose 9.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.47 and last traded at $3.44. Approximately 210,726 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 238,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 3.13.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $453.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.70 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 314.00% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 195.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lifted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 79.7% in the second quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 50,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. 15.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products, which are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

