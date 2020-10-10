Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) Given New C$145.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

CNR has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$116.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$122.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$140.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$131.36.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$144.39 on Friday. Canadian National Railway Company has a 12-month low of C$92.01 and a 12-month high of C$145.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$139.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$124.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.27 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway Company will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.53%.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.91, for a total value of C$1,476,738.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,240 shares in the company, valued at C$1,442,919.83. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$129.52, for a total value of C$314,215.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,022,194.20. Insiders sold 56,680 shares of company stock valued at $7,779,372 in the last quarter.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

