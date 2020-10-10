Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) Price Target Raised to C$152.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$137.00 to C$152.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$140.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$122.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$116.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$131.36.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock opened at C$144.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$139.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$124.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.83, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $102.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.58. Canadian National Railway Company has a fifty-two week low of C$92.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$145.87.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.27 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway Company will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s payout ratio is 45.53%.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 2,426 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$129.52, for a total transaction of C$314,215.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,022,194.20. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Allan Macdonald sold 6,200 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$128.76, for a total transaction of C$798,321.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,474,449.08. Insiders sold 56,680 shares of company stock worth $7,779,372 in the last 90 days.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

