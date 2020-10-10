Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) PT Set at C$154.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$154.00 price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CNR. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$122.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$140.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$131.36.

Shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock opened at C$144.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.83. The firm has a market cap of $102.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$139.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$124.13. Canadian National Railway Company has a fifty-two week low of C$92.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$145.87.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.25 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.27 billion. Analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway Company will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.53%.

In related news, Director Jean-Jacques Ruest purchased 32,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$142.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,680,957.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 232,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$33,217,660.58. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Allan Macdonald sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$128.76, for a total value of C$798,321.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,474,449.08. Insiders sold 56,680 shares of company stock worth $7,779,372 in the last 90 days.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

