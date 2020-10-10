Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Given New C$438.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$398.00 to C$438.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$401.00 to C$408.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$384.00 to C$395.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$395.00 to C$410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$370.00 to C$410.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$375.00 to C$390.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$391.58.

TSE:CP opened at C$409.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$395.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$352.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.90. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of C$252.00 and a 1-year high of C$412.52.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C$4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.73 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 15.9597011 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.45%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

