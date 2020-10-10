Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target Raised to C$450.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$395.00 to C$450.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$347.00 to C$375.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$370.00 to C$410.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$387.00 to C$409.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$375.00 to C$390.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$395.00 to C$410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$391.58.

Shares of CP stock opened at C$409.06 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of C$252.00 and a one year high of C$412.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$395.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$352.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C$4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.73 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 15.9597011 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.45%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

